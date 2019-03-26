Chantecaille

Lip Cristal

$50.00

What it is: A limited-edition modern way to do a bold lip by elevating it with glitter.What it does: Lip Cristal's breathtaking, glitter-coated bullet reveals a creamy formula that washes lips with sparkling color and metallic depth. What sets this lipstick apart is the weightlessness of the glitter: there's zero grit or irritation, just silky, buildable color that leaves lips perfectly glossed and shiny.How to use: Wear alone and apply directly to the lips. Start in the middle and work the color outward."/