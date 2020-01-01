Caudalie

Lip Conditioner

£5.50

Formulated with 99.5% naturally-derived ingredients, this beauty treatment for the lips repairs damaged lips after each application. Lip Conditioner contains a delicate vanilla scent with anti-oxidant properties; delivering nutrition and protection all day long. Stabilised grape seed polyphenols provide free radical protection for the lips.An excellent base for lipstick. Ideal for both men or women. Suitable for dry, damaged and chapped lips and anyone wanting a nourishing lip treatment.