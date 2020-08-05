Clarins

Lip Comfort Oil

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clarins

Product details Ingredients How to Use The perfect kiss of color and care! This Lip Oil is enriched with pure plant oils that transform lips from dry and damaged to plump and luscious—while providing a protective shield of high-shining color. Each shade is infused with a trio of lip-loving, aromatic plant oils—including nourishing Organic Jojoba and Hazelnut—plus a unique ingredient that’s all its own. Clarins’ lip-hugging, curved sponge applicator follows the contours of your lips for glide-on ease and a standout pout! Available in 10 shades. 01 honey: Sheer golden honey 02 raspberry: Touch of raspberry pink shine 03 red berry: Hint of red 04 candy: pH-reactive for your customized shade of pink 05 tangerine: pH-reactive for your customized shade of coral 06 mint: Cooling mint effect with instant lip plumping results 07 honey glam: Shimmering sheer golden honey 08 blackberry: Hint of purple berry 12 candy glam: Shimmering pink, pH-reactive for your own customized shade 13 mint glam: Shimmering mint shine with cooling and instant lip plumping effect Sheer color Mirror-like shine Blend of 3 aromatic plant oils Soothes and comforts lips Non-sticky texture Delicious flavors Lip-hugging applicator