Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Elaluz
Lip & Cheek Stain
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Elaluz
This coconut water-infused, lightweight stain gives lips that coveted just-bitten look and cheeks that natural flush.
Need a few alternatives?
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Goalz Universal Lip Luminizer 3-pc Set
$57.00
$40.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
The Lip Bar
Brickhouse Liquid Matte
$13.00
from
The Lip Bar
BUY
UOMA Beauty
Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
$24.00
$16.80
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint
$20.00
from
Tarte
BUY
More from Elaluz
Elaluz
24k Lip Therapy
$28.00
from
Elaluz
BUY
More from Makeup
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Goalz Universal Lip Luminizer 3-pc Set
$57.00
$40.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
The Lip Bar
Brickhouse Liquid Matte
$13.00
from
The Lip Bar
BUY
UOMA Beauty
Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
$24.00
$16.80
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint
$20.00
from
Tarte
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted