Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Milk Makeup
Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
C$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A two-in-one cream blush and lip colour formulated with hydrating ingredients for a buildable, blendable tint.
Need a few alternatives?
Stila
Putty Blush/bronzer Duo
BUY
C$44.00
Stila Cosmetics
Milk Makeup
Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
BUY
C$24.00
Sephora
Burt's Bees
Colour Nurture™ Moisturizing Cream Blush
BUY
C$16.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Bite Beauty
Daycation Whipped Cream Blush
BUY
C$42.00
Sephora
More from Milk Makeup
Milk Makeup
Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask
BUY
£15.00
£20.00
Cult Beauty
Milk Makeup
Melatonin Overnight Lip Mask
BUY
£15.00
£20.00
Cult Beauty
Milk Makeup
Electric Glossy Lip Plumper
BUY
£21.00
Cult Beauty
Milk Makeup
Kush High Volume Mascara
BUY
£22.00
Cult Beauty
More from Makeup
Stila
Putty Blush/bronzer Duo
BUY
C$44.00
Stila Cosmetics
Milk Makeup
Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
BUY
C$24.00
Sephora
Burt's Bees
Colour Nurture™ Moisturizing Cream Blush
BUY
C$16.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Bite Beauty
Daycation Whipped Cream Blush
BUY
C$42.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted