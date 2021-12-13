Public Goods

Lip Balm

$2.95

Buy Now Review It

At public goods

Our lip balm uses healthy, high grade ingredients that harmonize with your body to keep your lips hydrated and smooth. It’s vegan, gluten-free and packed with nutrients. Our lip balm will make you smile. What’s in it: certified organic coconut oil, shea butter and candelilla wax. What’s not in it: gluten, parabens, synthetic fragrance, sodium lauryl sulfates, phthalates nor anything from formaldehyde. It’s all good: We don’t believe in animal testing; this product is vegan-friendly. Made in Iowa. Full ingredients+