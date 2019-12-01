Jane Iredale

Lip And Cheek Stain, Forever Red

$28.00 $22.40

Buy Now Review It

Product Description It enhance your natural coloring. Non-drying, long-lasting, all natural stain adjusts to your own chemistry for an irresistible shade that will flatter your skin's undertone. Ingredients - triisostearyl citrate, olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, persea gratissima (avocado) oil, cucurbita pepo (pumpkin) seed oil, cera alba (beeswax), simmondsia chinensis (jojoba) seed oil, punica granatum (pomegranate) extract, rubus fruticosus (blackberry) fruit extract, vaccinium angustifolium (blueberry) fruit extract, vaccinium macrocarpon (cranberry) fruit extract, camellia sinensis (white tea) leaf extract, carthamus tinctorius (safflower) seed oil, rosa damascena flower wax, tocopherol, ascorbyl palmitate, citric acid. All options are wheat free Brand Story jane iredale is a comprehensive line of mineral makeup developed to enhance the lives of women by delivering personal, natural beauty to lift her health and spirit.