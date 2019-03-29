Urban Decay

Lip And Cheek Stain

This universally flattering Targaryen red shade gives you the perfect see-through flush on lips and cheeks. Command the flames and unleash your inner dragon with Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain. Inspired by the High Valyrian command for “dragonfire,” Dracarys represents confidence and power. This universally flattering Targaryen red shade gives you the perfect see-through flush on lips and cheeks. To use: Apply one to two drops to fingertips and blend into lips and cheeks. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Fill Weight: 12.6 g POIDS NET/NET WT. 0.45 oz