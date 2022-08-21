Sans Ceuticals

Lip Aid

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Nourish and exfoliate lips with this luxurious treatment formulated to rid your routine of dry, flaky skin. Brimming with papain proteolytic enzymes, obtained from papaya seed oil, the sans [ceuticals] Lip Aid sloughs away dead skin while gently stimulating cell renewal. This allows new skin to be nourished and soothed by the healing properties of carrot, argan and calendula oils. As a bonus, the Lip Aid can also be used to treat dry cuticles and add glow to your beauty routine when used as a highlight or mixed in with blush. Key ingredients: Papaya enzymes: enable new cells to surface via gentle exfoliation of dead cell build-up. Healing oils: a combination of calendula, argan and carrot seed oils. Some of nature’s most nourishing oils that possess strong anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties, making them excellent in the treatment of ulcers, sores, bruises, rashes and eczema. Made without: Animal testing, artificial fragrances, sulphates, silicones, petrochemicals, parabens, PEGs, phthalates or artificial colours. Pair it with: sans [ceuticals] Goji Body + Face Cleansing Oil sans [ceuticals] Cellular Repair Body + Face Lotion sans [ceuticals] Bio Active Body Exfoliant