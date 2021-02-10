United States
Sam Edelman
Lior Croc Embossed Metal Bit Loafer
$140.00$79.97
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Polished horsebit hardware styles a comfortable loafer in a classic silhouette upgraded in of-the-moment materials. True to size. - Apron toe - Metal bit accent - Croc embossed upper - Slip-on style - Cushioned footbed - Low block heel - Imported Materials Leather or textile upper, leather lining, synthetic sole Care Spot Clean Professionally Clean