Lioness

Lioness Cowl Neck Side-slit Midi Dress

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Curve-skimming slip dress from Lioness in a satin-look fabric. Topped with a chic cowl neck and adjustable spaghetti straps that cross at the back. Complete with a thigh-high slit at the side of the asymmetrical hem.