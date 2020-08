Maje

Lion Zodiac Sign Necklace

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maje

Necklace with zodiac medallion, encrusted with sparkling Swarovski crystals with a hammered finish and pinked edging. Produced in three dimensions using unique craftsmanship, the piece is engraved on the back with an Art Deco-style M, the Maje emblem. A piece with a lasting natural, authentic spirit. Length 45 cm