Your pet will be the king of the jungle with this cat lion mane that is finely crafted to be the most realistic looking cat mane available! It’s purrfect for parties, holidays & pet photoshoots! The lion wig for cats has a sure-grip highly adjustable hook & loop strap to ensure no slipping so you can enjoy your little lion king without having to constantly adjust it! It’s so versatile, it can fit most animals up to 15 lbs! This lion mane costume for cats from Pet Krewe is the perfect gift for cat lovers! This baby lion costume will turn your kitten into a frisky & playful beast! Easy care, simply hand wash with warm water & mild soap then air dry.This baby lion costume will turn your kitten into a frisky & playful beast! Easy care, simply hand wash with warm water & mild soap then air dry. We stand behind the quality of all of our cat costumes and dog costumes & know you will be happy with this lion mane. Our lion costume is bound to make everyone smile & laugh from cuteness overload!