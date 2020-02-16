Hoover

Linx Signature Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$149.99 $95.99

LIGHTWEIGHT: At 10 pounds this vacuum cleaner is easy to clean effortlessly MULTI FLOOR CLEANING: Easily transition from carpet to hardwood floors WINDTUNNEL TECHNOLOGY: Creates channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deeply embedded dirt LOW PROFILE DESIGN: Lies flat to reach under hard to clean furniture The LiNX Signature Cordless Stick Vacuum transforms your everyday floor cleaning! This sleek, cordless, and versatile stick vacuum is always ready to deliver upright performance, powered by a Fade-Free Lithium-Ion battery.