Givenchy

L’interdit Rouge Eau De Parfum (50ml)

£75.50

Embrace the thrill of the forbidden with L’Interdit Eau de Parfum Rouge, the new women's fragrance by Givenchy. This sensual, incandescent perfume for women unveils a white floral bouquet tinted in red. Carnal Tuberose & opulent Jasmine are ignited with a fiery red accord of Pimento Leaf, Blood Orange and Ginger, signing the fragrance with a floral, spicy trail. A captivating Eau de Parfum turning addictive sensations into burning obsession. In tribute to Givenchy’s iconic red colour, the feminine perfume bottle is adorned with translucent red lacquer, setting the interior ablaze. L’Interdit Eau de Parfum Rouge by Givenchy, a burning hot perfume daring you to cross the red line.