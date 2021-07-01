Lintelek

Fitness Tracker With Heart Rate Monitor

Heart Rate & Sleep Monitor: Lintelek fitness tracker monitors your heart rate all day. It tracks your sleep (awake sleep, deep sleep, awake time)at night. All-day Activity Tracker: The fitness tracker can track your daily steps, calorie consumed, workout distance and time. You can see detailed data on Veryfitpro APP. 14 Sport Modes: It has 14 sports modes to track the corresponding exercise. It will record your workout time, heart rate and distance. With connected GPS, it can record your workout route. Call and Message Notification: You can get call,SMS messages and SNS notifications directly on your wrist(including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram). USB Charge: Remove the band then plug on USB port to charge the fitness tracker. This fitness watch can be used for up to 7 days after fully charged.