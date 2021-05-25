Pilo

Lint Remover And Fabric Shaver

$78.00 $62.40

At Anthropologie

Featuring a powerful engine, this fabric shaver works to remove lint, smooth out unwanted fabric pills, and repair damaged knits. It's gentle enough for wools such as cashmere, merino, and alpaca. Best of all? With a petite, portable design and USB charging, it can go with you anywhere, fitting snug in a suitcase or tote bag. Includes one cleaning brush and one USB charging cable Plastic, aluminum 5-hour charging time 50-minute battery life Imported