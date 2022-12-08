MOTONG

Lint Remover

About this item Pure Copper Head - This lint removers for clothes of the blade is made of pure copper, which is strongly attached to the front end. Its blade is in the shape of a gear, sharp enough to easily remove all kinds of hair, but does not hurt clothes or hands. The rounded blade is also very durable and does not rust. Wooden Handle -The portable shaver wooden handle with an ergonomic design, the grip is made of beech wood, about one palm length. You can hold on the mini fur lint remover very easily and convenient. Non-slip, No Hurt Hands, No Electricity, No Washing. Lengthened, widened - The pure copper blade improves the shortcomings of the traditional old lint shaver. This blade is longer and wider, so that the area that comes into contact with the clothing is wider during hair removal, making hair removal faster and cleaner. save time and labor. Smooth Edges - The frame of the reusable lint roller is a typical metal tripod. Smooth corners with a metallic surface and color, will not scratch your clothes, pets, and will not hurt your hands. No entanglement-Use the portable manual brush tool shaver to clean up the hair on clothes, suits, woolen coats, corduroy, and cotton, etc. It can be easily removed by hand without washing, which is convenient.