Lint Free Nail Wipes

$19.58

★INFILILA WIPES:Made of nonwoven fabric(Not Cotton),soft,absorbent and sanitary,which is harmless to your nails or skin.540PCS package is easy to carry out,suitable for individuals, nail salon shops,eyelash extension salon,and if for home use,it can meet your long-term need. ★LINT FREE NAIL WIPES:Soft,absorbent and sanitary. Great for use nail polish remover finishing wipe, nail prep and brush cleaner,eyelash extension glue bottle wipes without shedding. ★WIDE APPLICATIONS:INFILILA contton are uesed for clean nail un-dry gel;for wiping glue bottles of eyelash extension;for nail polish remover;for cleaning phone surface.Easy to soak up any liquid and touch very comfortable, perfect for nail gel & nail polish removing and wiping.Suitable for manicure and pedicure cleaning, will not ruin your perfect nails.Great nail art tools for professional nail studio salon,eyelash extension salon & at home use. ★ATTENTION:This product is made of special nonwoven fabric,it will not as thick as the usual cotton pads,but it's real lint free ,absorbent,and not easy to dry,so you may also use it for nail polish removral. ★Customer service:We will do our best towards your 100% satification.Any problem,just feel free to contact us.