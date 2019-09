Samsoe & Samsoe

Linetta Dress Aop 6515

£110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Samsøe & Samsøe

This cute tea dress is available in delicate flowers or small dot printed patterns. The wrap design of this style creates the V-neckline which then fastens at the waist with the matching printed belt. A frilled border emphasises the wrap design and hem of this short printed tea dress. Center back length on size small is 84 cm.