AERE

Linen Wide Leg Pants

$120.00 $84.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

Epitomising endless summer, Sydney label AERE delivers a timeless staple in their Linen Wide Leg Pants. Length: Inside Leg: 79cm; Front Rise: 33cm; Leg Opening: 68cm (size AU 8). Our model is 170.2cm (5’7”) tall with a 104.1cm (41”) bust, a 91.4cm (36”) waist and 108.0cm (42.5”) hips. - Pure linen; non-stretch; opaque - Zip-fly closure; belt loops - Front side pockets - Wide leg