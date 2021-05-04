BestTailor

Linen Wide Leg Pant

$51.15

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

5 out of 5 stars These are nice pants. They're beautifully sewn with no messy seams or loose threads. The fabric is nice, a little stiffer than expected, but will probably soften over time. The fit of these pants is very comfortable. It bunches a little at the hip/waist area because of the elastic, so it doesn't look as smooth as in the photos. Due to the roomy fit (roomier than the size description), I'll size down next time. One thing I wasn't thrilled about was the color- it's not as expected. I know monitors have different settings, but the color disparity is just too much. I ordered no.27 Indigo, a very deep blue, but I was disappointed to see the color when I received it-- it was a bright medium blue, around Pantone 314C. I never would have ordered this color myself... so watch out for the color when you order!