MagicLinen

Linen Throw Blanket

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Woodrose linen and cotton blend waffle throw that will add coziness to your home and keep you warm. Use this throw blanket as a stylish decor detail in your house or wrap it around yourself when the temperatures start to dip. Due to the magical properties of linen, it means this blanket is lightweight yet retains heat, helping to keep you warm and cozy all year round.