Yolke

Linen Tablecloth

£160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Yolke

Scattered with beautiful wildflowers our printed linen tablecloth encapsulates the feeling of Summer itself! We encourage you to set the table with the matching napkins for the full Yolke tablescape. Measuring 150x250cm, this tablecloth is perfect over any garden table or inside to bring the outside in.