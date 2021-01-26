Parachute

Linen Steel Pillow With Feather-down Insert

$94.00

Buy Now Review It

At Crate & Barrel

Toss the perfect finishing touch onto your bed, chaise or sofa with this linen lumbar pillow cover filled with your choice of feather-down or down-alternative pillow insert. Pure linen in dark steel grey on one side and pale grey on the other adds subtle texture to your bedroom and pairs beautifully with all of the exclusive hues in our Parachute bedding collection.