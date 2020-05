Everlane

Linen Short-sleeve Notch Shirt

£42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

A go-to summer staple. With an airy, boxy fit and easy button front, the Linen Notch Short-Sleeve Shirt is made of soft, breathable linen and features a modern notched collar. From beach to brunch to bbq—this shirt is ready for summer.