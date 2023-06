Boden

Linen Shirred Waist Shorts

$95.00 $76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boden

1 The POPPY 2 The MANI BOX 3 Award-winning CUTICLE SERUM 4 Mani-perfecting CLEAN UP BRUSH 5 Acetone-free POLISH REMOVER POT 6 Straight-edge NAIL CLIPPER 7 Salon-quality NAIL BUFFER 8 Dual-grit NAIL FILE 9 TOP COAT (based on chosen formula) PLUS the 15-free polish of your choice (Long-Lasting, Quick Dry, or both)