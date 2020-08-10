Cultiver

Linen Sheet Set With Pillowcases

$385.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cultiver

All about what makes linen special, and how to make it last. Material We believe pure linen is best for bed, so all our sheets are made from this luxurious fabric. At around 165gsm, the weight is optimal to feel substantial but remain breathable. As linen is a natural fiber, there may be slight variations in some colors between seasons. Detailing Our sets come in their own linen bag for convenient storage. The pillowcases included feature a simple envelope closure at center back. Fitted sheets are generous, with elastic all around. Flat sheets feature an elegant border all around the edge. Care Machine wash on a warm cycle. Line dry or tumble dry on a warm setting. Do not bleach or soak. Minimise prolonged sun exposure to safeguard against uneven fading. We recommend owning a pair of fitted sheets which you can alternate between wash cycles to add to their longevity.