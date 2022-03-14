Urban Outfitters

Linen Sheet Set

$249.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 62343892; Color Code: 010 Made from a breezy linen weave, this sheet set comes with everything you need to lend an elevated finish to your sanctuary space. Includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and pillowcases, too. Pillow inserts sold separately. Content + Care - Twin XL includes pillowcase, flat sheet, fitted sheet and tote bag - Full, Queen and King include 2 pillowcases, flat sheet, fitted sheet and tote bag - 100% Linen - Machine wash - Imported Size Twin XL - Pillowcase dimensions: 20”l x 30”w - Flat sheet dimensions: 101”l x 66”w - Fitted sheet dimensions: 80”l x 39”w x 15”h Full - Pillowcase dimensions: 20”l x 30”w - Flat sheet dimensions: 96”l x 81”w - Fitted sheet dimensions: 75”l x 54”w x 15”h Queen - Pillowcase dimensions: 20”l x 30”w - Flat sheet dimensions: 102”l x 90”w - Fitted sheet dimensions: 80”l x 60”w x 15”h King - Pillowcase dimensions: 20”l x 30”w - Flat sheet dimensions: 102”l x 108”w - Fitted sheet dimensions: 78”l x 80”w x 15”h