Linen Pajama Top & Short Set

$70.00

Linen pajama JULLIETTE linen shorts and linen slip top, order a set or separate Top and Shorts shorts: - small ruffle on the leg bottom - relaxed fit -no pockets -elastic band at the waist - in seam 4"/10 cm top: - slip top -large sized -small ruffle on the top -length 25"/ 63 cm Please choose the right size and color and variationen - set or separate top or shorts Shorts are relaxed fit, not too loose or oversized. We recommend to order the size you wear for the look like on the model, or go size up for more oversized look. Please be sure to check the measurements carefully if you decide to go size down or up Model is 175 cm 5'9'' tall, 60kg / 132 lb and wear size M, color ocean green DESCRIPTION: - Made from Oeko-Tex certified 100% stone washed French linen - Washed and soft linen dress, so it will not shrink anymore. - Not ironed ( and no need to iron to have relaxed look ) *Please note that actual colors may vary due to your computer resolution and monitor color restrictions. FIT NOTES : Your BODY sizes for dressMelinen dresses : "XS'' US 2 / UK 6 BUST 81 - 85 cm / 31,9''- 33,5'' WAIST 63 - 69 cm / 24,8'' - 27,2'' HIPS 88 - 92 cm / 34,6'' - 36,2'' "S" US 4-6/UK 8-10 BUST 86 - 89 cm / 33,9''- 35'' WAIST 70 - 73 cm / 27,6'' - 28,7'' HIPS 92 - 97 cm / 36,2'' - 38,2'' "M" US 8-10/UK 12-14 BUST 90 - 99 cm / 35,4''- 39'' WAIST 74 - 79 cm / 29,1'' - 31,1'' HIPS 98 - 103 cm / 38,6'' - 40,6'' "L" US 12-14/UK 16-18 BUST 100 - 109 cm / 39,4''- 42,5'' WAIST 80 - 90 cm / 31,5'' - 35,4'' HIPS 104 - 116 cm / 40,9'' - 45,7'' "XL" US 16/UK 20 BUST 110 - 118 cm / 43,3''- 46,5'' WAIST 91 - 102 cm / 35,8'' - 40,2'' HIPS 117 - 126 cm / 46,1'' - 49,6'' TAKING CARE : - machine wash gentle - dry gentle Very soft pure linen fabric, dries fast, machine washable. Hand made by dressmeLinen