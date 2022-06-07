Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Mango
Linen Oversize Shirt
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Need a few alternatives?
Monrow
Terry Cloth Short-sleeve Vacation Shirt
BUY
$138.00
Neiman Marcus
Farm Rio
Dancing Stripes Puff-sleeve Crop Top
BUY
$115.00
Neiman Marcus
Sir The Label
Celia Floral-print Cropped Blouse
BUY
$144.00
$206.00
Farfetch
Free People
So Fresh Tunic
BUY
£68.00
Free People
More from Mango
Mango
Water-repellant Jacket
BUY
$59.99
Mango
Mango
Linen Oversize Shirt
BUY
$79.99
Mango
Mango
Feather Leather Sandals
BUY
£79.99
Mango
Mango
Lyocell Shirt Dress
BUY
$59.99
$79.99
Mango
More from Tops
Farm Rio
Red Spring Bananas Blouse
BUY
$126.00
$180.00
Farm Rio
Hanes
Stretch Cotton Cami With Built-in Shelf Bra
BUY
$10.00
$18.00
Amazon
J.Crew
Formknit One-shoulder Tank
BUY
$39.50
J.Crew
Boohoo
Megan Fox Premium Mirror Disc Bralette
BUY
$40.00
Boohoo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted