At Etsy

Linen Nightgown, Pink Linen Dress, Linen Nightdress When You dress LeMuse You feel beautiful and cozy. LeMuse hides all imperfections and makes You perfect. DETAILS: - Color: rose. - Fabric: 100% linen. - Handmade in our studio. - Fits for any body size women. - Custom orders available on request. Custom orders are not refundable. Time to produce - approximately 2 weeks. COLOR OPTIONS: - You can choose available colors in the drop down menu above. - Colors might vary depending on computer monitor settings and lightening. CARE: - Turn inside out before washing. - Use warm hand wash or cold machine wash (gentle cycle). - Do not bleach, soak, rub, or tumble dry. - Warm iron on inverse if needed. SIZING: - Please, refer to item measurements (before purchasing) in our clothing size chart as the picture of this listing. - Questions about the fit? Contact us! LEMUSE NEWSLETTER SIGN UP: - Be the first to receive exclusive offers and the latest news on our products directly in Your inbox. - Enjoy our special surprise - You’ll receive a discount code You can use on Etsy on your next purchase (limited time offer)! - Signing up for LeMuse newsletter here: https://bit.ly/3oEQcMf If You have any questions regarding this garment, just contact us! More LeMuse creations: www.etsy.com/shop/LeMuse You can also find us on Instagram: @dresslemuse Thank you for sharing #dresslemuse Sincerely Yours ❤️ Lina © 2021 LeMuse LT. All Rights Reserved.