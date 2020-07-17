Veryan

Linen Midi Dress In Navy

£120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lars Labels

Every garment is made to order within 10 working days, prior to delivery You may request to return your products within 28 days of order purchase. All returned goods must be unused, undamaged, unworn, in the original packaging, in perfect condition with any tags still attached. Please obtain proof of posting, and send via an insured and traceable method. We cannot be held liable for any items which go missing or get damaged in the post. If a parcel does go missing and never reaches us, it is your responsibility as the sender of the item, to claim from the courier used. Sale items are not eligible for a refund. Please submit any returns through our Returns Center. If your return is accepted according to the brand policy, you will receive your refund minus any delivery costs.