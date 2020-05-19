Henriette Von Grünberg

The face masks are out of stock, we are sewing new once at the moment. In the meantime, please preorder and we will ship them in 2-3 weeks! All profits we make with the new face masks will be donated to @amrefhealthafrica (Africa Covid-19 crisis response fund) to support urgent help for communities that need it the most! We have designed these beautiful non-medical face masks from the excess of our sustainably sourced linen of our signature hair bows. The Masks come in a pack of two and you get to choose between SKY, IVY and IVORY. Proceeds from sales will be going to charities, helping those affected by the virus. Pick up a pack for yourself or your loved ones.