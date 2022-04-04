H&M

Linen Duvet Cover Set

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

King/queen duvet cover set in soft, washed linen for comfortable sleep. Duvet cover fastens at foot end with concealed metal snap fasteners. Two pillowcases with envelope opening. Linen is a durable, long-lasting fabric which, with proper care, will become softer and more attractive with every wash. Linen bedding is a good choice for those who struggle with overheating, as the material absorbs moisture for a cool and comfortable sleeping environment. Thread count 104.