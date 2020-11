Madewell

Linen Dorset Blazer

$158.00 $48.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A warm-weather version of our best-selling slouchy blazer, this breathable linen style gives a nod to the unlined, unstructured jackets of the '80s (and the seams inside are beautifully finished for a clean look). Add the matching shorts for a—literally—cool take on a suit.