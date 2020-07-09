Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
COS
Linen Curved Hem Shorts
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Checkered Cotton Shorts
$99.00
$69.30
from
COS
BUY
promoted
Universal Thread
High-rise Distressed Jean Shorts
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Universal Thread
Mid-rise Jean Shorts
$19.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Levi's
High-rise Jean Shorts
$31.99
from
Target
BUY
More from COS
COS
Topstitched Denim Shirt
$99.00
$49.50
from
COS
BUY
COS
Drawstring T-shirt Dress
$89.00
$44.50
from
COS
BUY
COS
Sleeveless Linen-mix Blazer
$150.00
$75.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Panelled A-line Skirt
$190.00
$95.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Shorts
COS
Checkered Cotton Shorts
$99.00
$69.30
from
COS
BUY
promoted
Universal Thread
High-rise Distressed Jean Shorts
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Universal Thread
Mid-rise Jean Shorts
$19.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Levi's
High-rise Jean Shorts
$31.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted