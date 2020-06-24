Brooklinen

Linen Core Sheet Set

$249.00 $224.10

Effortless elegance and casual style inspire our Washed Linen Sheets collection. Light yet cozy, our Linen is perfect for warm days or cool nights. Each piece is washed and dyed in small batches, giving this collection a playfully unique and individual character. 100% Linen, made from Belgian and French Flax King/Cali King sets come with king sized pillowcases OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety Individually garment dyed Made in Portugal