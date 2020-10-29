Sömn Home

Linen Comfort Set

$346.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sömn Home

Comfort Bedding Set is designed for those who prefer to add an extra layer of comfort to your bed. Great starter set for the conscious sleeper! Enjoy 10% OFF + FREE shipping when you order this Bedding Bundle Set! The set includes a flat sheet and 2 pillowcases. The comfort of our sustainable linens comes from the finest natural European flax. Its natural antibacterial characteristic will support you through a stronger overall wellness goal. Breathable linen textile that is ideal for all climate. Our stonewashed linens don't just look soft, they feel soft and light, no itch or scratch! Learn more about the Benefits of Sömn Linen or Order a Swatch *Price advertised is after discount