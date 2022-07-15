United States
Reiss
Linen Blend Waistcoat
£138.00£110.00
The classic waistcoat is no longer only to be worn at formal events. The Willow expertly demonstrates this, crafted with a mottled 5-button closure, jetted pockets and an adjuster to the reverse. Wear it over a lace body with the coordinating wide-leg trousers and double breasted blazer for a modern edit with an edge. 5-button closure. Dual jetted pockets. Adjuster to the reverse. Lined.