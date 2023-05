Brunello Cucinelli

Linen-blend Vest

$2706.76

Editors’ Notes Tailored vests are a must-have right now, and Brunello Cucinelli's version is particularly sharp and versatile. Made from breathable linen-blend, it has contrasting horn buttons and plenty of welt pockets. The D-ring tab at the reverse adjusts the fit. Wear yours with anything from cargo pants to denim skirts.