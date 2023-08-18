Abercrombie

Linen-blend Ultra Wide-leg Pant

$90.00 $63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie

Details Linen-Blend Ultra Wide-Leg Pant Ultra high rise pants in our breezy linen-blend fabric and a relaxed, ultra wide-leg silhouette, featuring on-trend pleating details, functional pockets and a pull-on style elasticated waistband for comfort. Body:53% Linen, 47% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Line dry Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean