Madewell

Linen-blend Track Trousers In Stripe

$75.00 $40.87

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide This is how we do sporty-meets-polished: timeless striped track pants—see the elastic waist and subtle front pleats—in a breezy linen blend. 10 1/2" high rise, relaxed through hip and thigh, 13" straight leg opening, 25 1/2" cropped inseam. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. 53% linen/47% viscose. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD211