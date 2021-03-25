Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Uniqlo
Linen-blend Short-sleeve Kaftan Dress
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
WOMEN LINEN-BLEND SHORT-SLEEVE KAFTAN DRESS
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Ives Dress
BUY
$248.00
Reformation
Carolina K
Flavia Wrap Maxi Dress
BUY
$258.00
Anthropologie
Eloquii
Wrap Skirt Dress
BUY
$99.95
Eloquii
Good American
Strong Shoulder Wrap Dress
BUY
$129.00
Good American
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Linen-blend Short-sleeve Kaftan Dress
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Sweater
BUY
$14.90
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
U Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-shirt
BUY
£9.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Blocktech Hooded Coat
BUY
£79.90
Uniqlo
More from Dresses
Good American
Strong Shoulder Wrap Dress
BUY
$129.00
Good American
Faithfull the Brand
Elfrida Animal Print Midi Wrap Dress
BUY
$199.00
Nordstrom
London Times
Embroidered Ruffle Wrap Dress
BUY
$59.97
$130.00
Nordstrom Rack
UO
Zina Wrap Midi Dress
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outffiters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted