Uniqlo x Marimekko

Linen Blend Short-sleeve Dress

$59.90

Buy Now Review It

At Uniqlo

Collaboration with Marimekko, the Finnish design house renowned for its original bold prints and vibrant colors. Marimekko - Art of printmaking since 1951. - Marimekko is a Finnish design house celebrated for its original prints and colors since 1951. One of the first lifestyle brands in the world, Marimekko combines fashion, bags and accessories as well as home dcor into an expression of joyful living.