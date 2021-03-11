H&M

Linen-blend Shirt

£17.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

New Arrival Straight-cut shirt in an airy linen and cotton blend with a collar, buttons down the front and a double-layered yoke with pleats at the back. Gently dropped shoulders, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, an open chest pocket and a rounded hem. Slightly longer at the back. Size The model is 174cm/5'9" and wears a size S Composition Cotton 52%, Linen 48% Art. No. 0927174004 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large