Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Linen Blend Pullover Short Sleeve Shirt
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Linen Blend Pullover Short Sleeve Shirt
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Reese Collared Top
BUY
C$135.00
Lisa Says Gah
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Linen Blend Pullover Short Sleeve Shirt
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Rejina Pyo
Meryl Cropped Printed Fillsens Lyocell Shirt
BUY
£325.00
Net-A-Porter
The Frankie Shop
Esther Western Pocket Shirt
BUY
$125.00
The Frankie Shop
More from JW Anderson X Uniqlo
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Washed Cotton Hat
BUY
$29.90
Uniqlo
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Smocked Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Linen Blend Tucked Shorts
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Slim Straight Jeans
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
More from Tops
Wildtxthrifts
Vintage Black Neon Granny Top Xl
BUY
$78.00
Depop
Jean Paul Gaultier
Femme T-shirt S
BUY
$92.00
$128.00
Heroine
Jacquemus
Les Santons De Provence Wool Top 38
BUY
$175.58
Vestiaire Collective
Souvenir
Palma Top
BUY
$65.00
$130.00
Verishop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted