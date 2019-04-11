Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
H&M Conscious
Linen-blend Jacket
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Straight-cut, single-breasted jacket in woven fabric made from a Tencel® lyocell and linen blend. Satin lapels with a sheen, welt front
Featured in 2 stories
10 Daenerys-Approved All-White Looks For Spring
by
Eliza Huber
H&M's Conscious Exclusive Collection Is Here
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Helmut
Slub Blazer
$179.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Sam Edelman
Cross Back Blazer
$149.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Alexander Wang
Leather And Brushed-twill Blazer
$525.04
from
The Outnet
BUY
Cameo
Real Talk Stripe Trench Coat
$265.99
from
Daily Look
BUY
More from H&M Conscious
H&M Conscious
Blouse With Ties
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Conscious
Lyocell Wrap Dress
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M Conscious
Lyocell-blend Dress
$119.00
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M Conscious
Ruffled Cotton Blouse
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Outerwear
Chouyatou
Lightweight Mid-length Quilted Puffer
$34.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted