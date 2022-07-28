Zara

Linen Blend Dress

$45.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

CONTENTS AND CARE JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 50% ECOVERO™ Viscose. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL 54% viscose · 24% cotton · 22% linen LINING MAIN FABRIC 100% polyester SECONDARY FABRIC 54% viscose · 24% cotton · 22% linen ECOVERO™ Viscose. ECOVERO™ is a viscose material produced by Lenzing with raw materials and technology that reduce the impact of the fiber production processes. This fiber is obtained from wood from sustainably managed forests where trees are grown in a controlled manner. What's more, the manufacturer of this fiber is certified as "green shirt" in the Hot Button Report developed by the non-profit organization Canopy, thus guaranteeing the protection of old-growth and endangered forests. Additionally, technologies are used in its production process that comply with parameters established by the European Union of more responsible consumption and management of energy, water, and the reduction of CO2 emissions. CERTIFICATIONS ECOVERO™ is certified by the EU Ecolabel, a label developed by the Directorate-General for Environment of the European Commission which verifies that production processes comply with strict environmental standards. In addition, the wood sourcing is controlled through collaboration with external organizations that verify compliance with our Forest Policy through an audit program, thereby guaranteeing that old-growth and endangered forests are respected. ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS More sustainably managed forests Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption Reduction of emissions CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Lower temperature washes and delicate spin cycles are gentler on garment, helping to maintain the color, shape and structure of the fabric. At the same time it reduces energy consumption that is used in care processes. Machine wash max. 30ºC/86ºF delicate cycle Do not use bleach / whitener Iron maximum 110ºC/230ºF Dry clean with mineral spirits only Do not tumble dry