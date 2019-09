& Other Stories

Linen Blend Corset Top

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Linen and organic cotton blend corset top with a curved under bust boned bodice, an exposed back zipper and elastic fitting at the back. Center front length: 23.5cm / 9.3 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Designed to accompany our co-lab with jeweller Mia Larsson, this sustainable collection is inspired by the treasures of the sea.